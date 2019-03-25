Video: Woman uses umbrella to fight off brazen groper in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows an attacker continuously groping a 30-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The man can be seen slapping the woman numerous times from behind and grabbing at her chest.It happened back on March 10 around 8 a.m. near Livonia and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville.Police say the victim was walking when an unidentified individual walked passed her, turned around, and proceeded to continually slap her buttocks and grab her breasts.Authorities say the victim hit the suspect with her umbrella, and he eventually ran off.The woman was not injured, but the suspect is still on the loose.The suspect is described as having a goatee and was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design on the back.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------