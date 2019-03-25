Crime & Safety

Video: Woman uses umbrella to fight off brazen groper in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

The video shows the man chasing after the woman and grabbing at her.

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows an attacker continuously groping a 30-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

The man can be seen slapping the woman numerous times from behind and grabbing at her chest.

It happened back on March 10 around 8 a.m. near Livonia and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville.

Police say the victim was walking when an unidentified individual walked passed her, turned around, and proceeded to continually slap her buttocks and grab her breasts.

Authorities say the victim hit the suspect with her umbrella, and he eventually ran off.

The woman was not injured, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as having a goatee and was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetybrooklynbrownsvillenew york citywoman attackedgroping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
NYPD: Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
Show More
Police: Thief tied up man inside NYC restaurant, stole $8,000
Mob boss murder suspect ordered held without bail in NYC
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Dr. Dre brags about daughter's USC acceptance, faces backlash
More TOP STORIES News