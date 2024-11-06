Restored Grand Theater celebrates a century of cinema

Saved from the brink of destruction, The Grand Theater is celebrating a century of cinema in Pennsylvania.

EAST GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Movie theaters look a lot different than they did 100 years ago.

But The Grand Theater in Montgomery County still has century-old charm.

Ed Buchinski purchased and restored the historic movie theater in 2004, allowing new audiences to experience a century-old charm.

The Grand mostly shows new movie releases.

On occasion, they implement the organ into pre-show entertainment.

A few times per year, they even utilize it to accompany silent films.

Watch the video above and visit their website to catch a glimpse of what The Grand has to offer.