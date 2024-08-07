Extra Time: Harris & Walz 1st appearance as running mates, inside NYPD's de-escalation training

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time we detail Vice President Kamala Harris officially names Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate to help her challenge Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in November, plus Eyewitness News goes inside the intense drills that are training officers how to respond in situations when every second counts.

As for weather, Wednesday temperatures take a dip down to the 70s and rain will continue into the morning hours. We're also tracking Debby and what the storm could bring to our area later in the week.

Tracking Debby:



Tropical Storm Debby is moving slowly over the southeast in what is expected to be a prolonged event of torrential downpours and flooding before heading our way later in the week.

The storm's center was 10 miles (20 kilometers) east of Savannah, the hurricane center said in its 5 p.m. advisory Tuesday. It was moving east-northeast at just 3 mph (6 kph), near the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. The Eyewitness News AccuWeather team says by Friday and Saturday, what remains of Debby will start to pick up some speed and head northeast with some flooding downpours.

Preparing Police



A simulator was on display for the media in the Bronx on Tuesday to show first-hand how law enforcement train to de-escalate situations.

The ATF (Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) teamed up with the NYPD to educate the public and the press about when an officer's actions are reasonable based on what he or she knows in the moment.

The simulator has also taken on higher importance among the scrutiny surrounding police-involved shootings.

