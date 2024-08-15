Extra Time: Audit blasts NYC subway safety, NYPD adding Central Park patrols after surge in crime

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail young migrants behind recent increase in robberies in Central Park and the increased NYPD presence, plus a scathing federal audit slams MTA over subway safety procedures.

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail young migrants behind recent increase in robberies in Central Park and the increased NYPD presence, plus a scathing federal audit slams MTA over subway safety procedures.

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail young migrants behind recent increase in robberies in Central Park and the increased NYPD presence, plus a scathing federal audit slams MTA over subway safety procedures.

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail young migrants behind recent increase in robberies in Central Park and the increased NYPD presence, plus a scathing federal audit slams MTA over subway safety procedures.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail young migrants behind recent increase in robberies in Central Park and the increased NYPD presence, plus a scathing federal audit slams MTA over subway safety procedures.

As for weather, Thursday will be partly cloudy with low humidity, but there is a chance for an afternoon shower to the north.

Other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Audit slams MTA

In an audit report obtained by Eyewitness News, the Federal Transit Administration accuses the MTA of sacrificing safety underground and cited a growing number of incidents in the New York City Transit System that are putting riders and workers at risk.

The FTA found 38 close calls involving transit workers, trains and riders in the subway system in 2023. That's a 58% increase from 2022 and a 65% increase from 2021.

These incidents, the report concluded, "reflect a combination of unsafe conditions and practices such that there is a substantial risk of death or personal injury that necessitates action."

NYPD In Central Park

Young migrants living in city-run shelters are believed to be behind recent increases in robberies in the southern end of Central Park, surrounding their victims and using "wolfpack force" to mug them, according to the NYPD.

NYPD officials are preparing to deploy drones in Central Park by the end of the month. The drones will respond to incidents in less than one minute, and track suspects until police officers arrive on the ground.

Until then, 40 extra police officers will be deployed into Central Park starting Wednesday night, after 7 p.m., to target the hours when the majority of the muggings are occurring.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.