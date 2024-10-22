24/7 Live
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Search
Topics
Traffic
Weather
US World
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Vault
Localish
Shop
Regions
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Shows
Live with Kelly and Mark
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Equity Report
More Content
Mornings @ 10
Extra Time
Neighborhood Safety Tracker
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
More News
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
BUSINESS
Cost of being a New York sports fan
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 2:49PM
Cost of being a New York sports fan
Nina Pineda has the latest on the financial cost of sports fandom.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
BUSINESS
NEW YORK CITY
SPORTS
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Former Abercrombie CEO arrested in sex trafficking investigation
2 hours ago
15-year-old girl shot in the lower back in the Bronx
1 hour ago
Dash cam foils apparent insurance scam on Belt Parkway in Queens
5-year-old reunited with hero MTA bus driver
Surfer dies in 'freak accident' after being impaled by swordfish
75-year-old woman shoved, injured in East Harlem subway station
3 hours ago
Biden signs disaster declaration for Suffolk Co. August flood damage
Public to weigh in on Adams' 'City of Yes' affordable housing plan