24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

What is 'type C' parenting? Expert explains

WABC logo
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 2:54PM
What is 'type C' parenting? Expert explains
ABC parenting expert Bethany Braun Silva joins Eyewitness News to discuss this term that originated online.
Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW