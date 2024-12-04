Carnegie Deli teams with Temple Bar for 'Deli After Dark' pop-up

NEW YORK -- When was the last time you had a good Carnegie Deli pastrami sandwich?

Those who have missed the iconic NYC Jewish delicatessen can take a step -- and a bite -- back in time at the Temple Bar in Nolita.

This artist enclave and celebrity hotspot has partnered with the deli that no longer has a physical storefront. They're hosting a "Deli After Dark" pop-up offering pickle-inspired, pastrami-reminiscent cocktails and Baked Potato Knish bites.

They are also offering an elevated version of the ultimate Corned Beef Reuben Sliders, a twist-on-a-classic Pastrami Grilled Cheese, and of course, a classically decadent Carnegie New York Cheesecake to top it all off.

This limited time collaboration is an ode to New York City's vibrant culinary and cocktail culture, culminating on National Repeal Day on Dec. 5. This date is a fitting tribute to the era when these iconic establishments first swung open their doors in the 1930s.

"Having this pop-up is great because it's a way to bring what people love to New York and the fans of Carnegie Deli and to introduce it to new people who come to Temple Bar and haven't experienced Carnegie Deli before," says Sarri Harper, CEO of the Carnegie Group.

The pop-up is available at Temple Bar at 332 Lafayette St. through Dec. 5.

