The 'Cry Baby Bridge' is Pennsylvania's haunted bridge There are 12 covered bridges in Bucks County but the Vant Sant Bridge is the one that is believed to be haunted

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- For some, Bucks County is known for its covered bridges.

There are 12 bridges in the county but theres one that is believed to be haunted.

The Van Sant Bridge or 'Cry Baby Bridge', is located in New Hope and was built in 1875.

Local lore says a distraught woman allegedly threw her baby off the bridge before taking her own life.

Visitors often report eerie nighttime sounds, attributed to either local wildlife or ghostly happenings.