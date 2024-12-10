Crafting Soda Since 1921

Reading, Pa. -- Reading Soda Works and Carbonic Supply, Inc. has been crafting small batch soda since 1921 and they are still using those age-old recipes more than 100 years later. The business still features classics like birch beer, root beer and Sarsaparilla. The new owners have added fresh creations like black cherry cream, blueberry white birch along with a line of seltzers and botanical flavors. Everything is made old school, with pinpoint carbonate and cold brewed for 2 days in the Reading, Pennsylvania facility. Along with the small batch soda there is a retail shop featuring local makers that serves as a fundraiser for local charities