Extra Time: Rise in subway crimes; Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK -- A major ruling by the Supreme Court just hours before Super Tuesday overturned a Colorado court ruling that disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot.
The justices ruled unanimously that states cannot keep Trump from their ballots.
ABC's Perry Russom joins us from Washington, D.C.
MTA subway conductor Alton Scott was slashed when he stuck his head out of the train in Brooklyn last Thursday - a move that is required of conductors.
He needed 34 stiches and could have bled to death if one doctor did not act quickly.
While police are still looking for the attacker, the conductor and the doctor reunited Monday.
Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett was there for the emotional meeting.
The first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the U.S. will be available this month.
The pill, called Opill, will be available online in the next few days, and then will hit pharmacy shelves in the weeks to come.
Opill will be sold for $20 for a one month supply or $50 for a three month supply.
The pill is 98% effective at preventing pregnancy, which is in line with the effectiveness of most birth control pills.
Joining us is Dr. Laura MacIsaac, Associate Director of Complex Family Planning Fellowship Program at Mount Sinai.
One 10-year-old is helping to raise money to fight back against pediatric cancer.
Joining Extra Time is the patient ambassador of Stop & Shop's Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, Zoe Leroy.
You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.
