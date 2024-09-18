Joan Vassos talks about her journey as the first 'Golden Bachelorette' ahead of Wednesday's premiere

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo talks to "The Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos ahead of the series premiere.

NEW YORK -- A new journey to find love begins tonight on ABC as Joan Vassos makes history as the first "Golden Bachelorette."

Before the premiere, she stopped by Eyewitness News in New York to chat with Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo about her journey.

Joan, from Maryland, is a 61-year-old widow, mother of four, and grandmother to three.

If her name sounds familiar, that's because you met her on Gerry's season of "The Golden Bachelor."

Joan self-eliminated from the show after her daughter needed her.

Tonight in the premiere episode, viewers will be able to get to know Joan even better and the 24 men vying for her affection.

