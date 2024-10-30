80-year-old 'Mom' cares for homeless men in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Cecelia Robinson has earned the nickname 'Mom' during her two decades of showing motherly love to homeless residents at St. John's Hospice.

Her work in environmental services and housekeeping ranges from taking out the trash to developing relationships with clients and making sure their needs are met.

Specifically, she works in the Good Shepherd residence at St. John's Hospice, which cares for men who are considered medically fragile.

Robinson has helped men like Craig Freeman, who utilized the Good Shepherd for transitional housing and has since moved into his own apartment.

To learn more about St. John's Hospice, visit their website.