Retired nurse continues to serve patients with help from therapy dog

'Bronx' is the name of a very special puppy in Vineland, New Jersey who ends up being a treat to hospital patients in the area.

Vineland, NJ -- When it was time for this Vineland, New Jersey woman to retire from nursing, she found a new way to lend a helping hand.

She now enlists the help of a paw, that being her certified therapy dog: Bronx.

Together, they brighten the days of hospital patients.