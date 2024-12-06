After a life of abuse and neglect this pup is on of the first dogs in a Pennsylvania K9 unit

Doylestown, Pa -- An energetic black labrador retriever named Zeke has taken his talented nose to the Bucks County Sheriff's Office, in Pennsylvania.

There, he and his handler, Christina Brewerton, make up some of the first members of their K9 Unit. "Initially, our office had no canine unit." Says Brewerton, "We reached out to the Hometown Foundation..They had a dog. We got canine Zeke here. And also a German shepherd, Emma."

Zeke came from a background of abuse and neglect. "All Zeke knew at that time in his life was neglect and abuse. So it really took a long time for us initially to build that bond and get closer" says Brewerton. After Zeke was recovered from animal cruelty and malnourishment, Deputy Christina Brewerton finds him to be a treat to work with.

Zeke is trained in explosive detection, evidence recovery and finding missing people.