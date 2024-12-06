Matines Café brews a taste of Paris in Philadelphia

Chestnut Hill, Pa -- Arthur and Amanda De Bruc are the husband and wife duo behind Matines Cafe in Philadelphia. The pair have taken their experiences growing up in Paris and baked it into the flavors found at the cae "This is where we feel at home." Says, Amanda

The Chestnut Hill small business has the aesthetics from their home country that brings a taste of France to Philadelphia. "Both Arthur and I grew up in Paris. Cafes are part of our everyday life," says Amanda, "and so we wanted to recreate what we know, and we're used to just it's kind of our little Paris away from Paris."

They also have a selection of souvenirs imported from France available for purchase in their store.