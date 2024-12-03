Pennsylvania restaurant makes extreme milkshakes

Scranton, Pa -- Tasty Eats in Scranton, Pa is making extreme milkshakes that include ice cream cones, donuts, and slices of cake!

Owner, Thanos Absotolakobuboulous, came to the states from Greece two years ago. While the menu comprises of greek food, like gyros, Absotolakobuboulous wanted to include food dishes that can't be found elsewhere. Like his extreme milkshakes. There's Everything but the kitchen sink, which includes pumpkin ice cream, two donuts, and two ice cream cones carefully balanced on top. All milkshakes can be customized to include ice cream and toppings of your choice.