Noir is Scranton's popular Gothic Bar

ByAmanda Brady Localish logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 4:01PM
"I wanted a weirdo place where the weridos can hang out, so I just created it," says owner, Josh Balz.

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania -- Noir is a unique gothic bar and restaurant located in the historic Ritz Theater.

Inspired by a lifelong love of the macabre, owner Josh Balz says he "wanted a weirdo place where the weridos can hang outt."

The restaurant boasts a Victorian macabre aesthetic with taxidermy, dark flowers, and throne chairs and caters to a diverse clientelefrom punk rockers to attorneys.

Visitors can expect a world of dark elegance and whimsy which translates to the food and drinks.

Cocktails like the Re-Animator, is enhanced with dry ice to give it a bubbling cauldron effect.

The menu features inventive dishes, including cheesy dough skulls and a gourmet Holy Cow burger.

