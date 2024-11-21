Saving Our Daughters records first-ever album, featuring 'Student Cinderellas' and big-name stars

November 20, 2024 -- Saving Our Daughters took over Lounge Studios in New York City for a very special live recording session, featuring a star-studded lineup of "Celebrity Godparents."



Founded in 2014, Saving Our Daughters is an organization dedicated to supporting young girls of color in overcoming barriers and empowering them to achieve their highest potential. The girls in the organization are also called "Student Cinderellas" and are paired with women of color in the entertainment industry, referred to as "Celebrity Godparents."



Led by godparent Megan Piphus, a musician and the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street," this Saving Our Daughters event gave the students a chance to record live vocals for three inspiring songs off the new collaboration album, "Cinderella Sweep."



"I'm in a position to be able to mentor young girls and provide them a view, a representation, of what it looks like for a girl of color to be in the entertainment industry," says Piphus. "Hopefully them seeing someone that looks like them inspires them to look past any barriers they may have had in their mind."



The Student Cinderellas got to sing with Piphus, along with Broadway star Jasmine Forsberg and Disney Channel actors Emmy Liu Wang and Sway Bhatia; Megan's puppet, Mini, even makes an appearance!



"It makes me feel like I can do anything, and it's given me a very big leap forward," one Student Cinderella said regarding the fun-filled day.



Both Piphus and Forsberg emphasize their hope that this event will be something the girls can feel inspired and empowered by for the rest of their lives.



"When I was a little girl, I was blessed with such incredible artistic mentors in my life, and I always knew that when I grew up, I wanted to be able to pay that forward," says Forsberg. "Being on these tracks with all the little Cinderellas is just so fun and so exciting!"