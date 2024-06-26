  • Watch Now
Senior citizens learn to play piano courtesy of talented teenager

ByMatteo Iadonisi Localish logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 5:10PM
Senior citizens are able to learn to play the piano courtesy of a talented teen who volunteers to teach them.

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- The halls of the Maplewood at Princeton are being filled with the sweet sound of seniors achieving a childhood dream or rediscovering a long-lost passion.

All the magic happens thanks to 15-year-old Pranayaa Jeyaraman, a Woodbridge Academy Magnet School student teaching seniors a few tricks on the piano.

Jeyaraman was inspired to become a volunteer instructor after seeing her cousin doing the same thing.

Watch the video above to hear from her and a couple of the seniors who are now making music come alive at their fingertips.

