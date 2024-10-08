Vampires and the paranormal...oh my!

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- The 'Vampa: Vampire and Paranormal Museum' features a collection of vampire memorabilia as well as beautiful art that tells the story of good vs. evil.

The museum is home to the largest collection of original antique vampire killing sets in the world.

Edmondo Crimi started collecting spooky artifacts since he was 17, and it was his job as an antique dealer that helped him build the collection he has today.

Many of the artifacts hail from Europe and Asia and includes talking boards and a doll collection.

"Here we have our doll collection and we do have items in here that have some strong, strong paranormal activity," says Crimi. "Most of the items have a lot of historic value."