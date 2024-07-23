Church's first openly queer minister preaches inclusivity

NEW YORK -- As the first openly queer minister of the Collegiate Church of New York City, inclusion is a core belief of Rev. Will Critzman.

"At the start of every worship service, we say whoever you are, whatever you doubt or believe, however you come, whatever you are seeking, know that you are entirely welcome here," according to Critzman.

The reverend identifies as nonbinary and brings his authentic self to the pulpit every Sunday at West End Church, where a pride flag hangs prominently on the door. His sermons are based on biblical teaching, but Critzman's message is free of fire and brimstone. He wants his words to lead with love and nurture faith.

Critzman came out when he was 14, when he was a youth leader in the conservative arm of the Lutheran Church. He says the religious setting made his teenage years a struggle. Today hes still working through the experience.

"My favorite verse in scripture.. and one I think every queer person should memorize immediately.. is John 10:10. 'I came to give life, and life abundantly'."