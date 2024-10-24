'The Sriracha Muchacha': Lucha Libre wrestling in Chicago

Chicago wrestler Paloma Vargas, also know as "The Sriracha Muchacha," talks about the world of Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling.

'The Sriracha Muchacha': Lucha Libre wrestling in Chicago Chicago wrestler Paloma Vargas, also know as "The Sriracha Muchacha," talks about the world of Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling.

'The Sriracha Muchacha': Lucha Libre wrestling in Chicago Chicago wrestler Paloma Vargas, also know as "The Sriracha Muchacha," talks about the world of Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling.

'The Sriracha Muchacha': Lucha Libre wrestling in Chicago Chicago wrestler Paloma Vargas, also know as "The Sriracha Muchacha," talks about the world of Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling.

CHICAGO -- "The Sriracha Muchacha is me, turned up to eleven!"

Paloma Vargas is a Lucha Libre wrestler who goes by the stage name "The Sriracha Muchacha"! Wrestling professionally for more than 15 years now, Vargas tried to become a ring girl as a young adult but instead was offered a chance to get into the ring herself.

As a young girl, Vargas reminisced how her mother and grandmother would load the car with family and take everyone to see local Lucha Libre matches. This instilled her love for the sport, and she would often fantasize about becoming a pro wrestler.

Today, she wows audiences from local street festivals all the way to the stages of the Goodman Theater with her trusty bottle of sriracha sauce! For Vargas, Lucha Libre wrestling not only allows her to feel like her full self, but also lets her be a positive influence to other women looking for belonging within the world of professional wrestling.

You can follow The Sriracha Muchacha on Instagram.

READ MORE | Chicago Lucha Libre star 'Sriracha Muchacha' sees popularity of Mexican wrestling grow for women