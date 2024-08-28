South Philly's Yobo: The Waffle Sandwich That's Here to Stay

The YOBO is no regular breakfast sammy: It's made with thick, buttered waffles, 4 pieces of bacon, 3 slices of cheese, a heaping mound of eggs, a hash brown then topped with syrup.

PHILADELPHIA -- In the heart of South Philly, a sandwich named the Yobo has become more than just a menu item, it's a neighborhood staple.

Since HomeGrown215's opening in March of 2017, it has seen its fair share of local fame, owing much of its success to the community-driven atmosphere and the dedicated staff who are considered the heart and soul of the place.

The Yobo is no ordinary sandwich.

Made with thick, grilled, buttered waffles, it's packed with four pieces of bacon, three slices of cheese, a generous portion of eggs, and a large hash brown, all topped off with pancake syrup.

Whether customers opt for the sausage or the bacon version, the Yobo is a hit.

This sandwich's name carries the spirit of South Philly.

"Yobo" is a playful term akin to "pal" or "buddy."

It's not just a sandwich but a symbol of the local culture born and raised in the neighborhood, much like owners James Rossoni, Christian Sassoni, and the people who frequent the spot.

The Yobo has even caught the attention of local celebrities like Sydney Brown from the Eagles and boxers Christian Carto, Sonny Conto, who are regulars.

You can take the Yobo out of South Philly, but its charm and flavor will thrive anywhere.