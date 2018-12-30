Vigil for 4 men killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Toms River

4 men killed in a crash are being remembered at a vigil in Lakewood.

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
A vigil is being held Sunday for the four men killed in a Garden State Parkway crash in Toms River last week.

It began at 1 p.m. at the John Patrick Sports Complex in Lakewood, the town where three of the men lived.

The four, including a Marine and two brothers, were driving on the parkway Wednesday when they slammed into the back of a tanker truck.

Officials said the 21-year-old driver of a white Infiniti was accelerating from Lakehurst Road onto the southbound parkway in the right lane when he slammed into the back of the oil tanker, crushing the sedan and wedging it under the rear of the tanker.

Video from the scene showed the top of the car crumbled into the back of the truck.


The driver and his three passengers were all pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the driver as 21-year-old Kevin Quispe-Prieto, of Beachwood, and the passengers as 23-year-old Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 24-year-old Victor Lugo and 23-year-old U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Ordenana, of Lakewood.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

