PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Vigil held for teacher from Long Island killed in Parkland massacre

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on a vigil held for Long Island native Scott Brigel, who was killed in the Florida school shooting. (Facebook)

By
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
Dozens gathered in Huntington Wednesday afternoon to remember a Long Island native killed in the Parkland school shooting.

Scott Beigel, of Dix Hills, was a geography teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He's credited with saving at least one student's life by opening up a classroom door to let the student in as the shooter was approaching.

Beigel was shot as he was attempting to close the door and re-lock it. Witnesses said the shooter continued past the classroom as students huddled inside.

"It's very hard to even think that my son is no longer here. I get videos every day from people from campers, from parents, from cousins. I get beautiful text notes from people sharing memories of Scott," said Linda Beigel, Scott Beigel's mother.

The vigil was held at Huntington Town Hall and was attended by people from various government agencies and by students, faculty and staff of the Half Hollow Hills school district where Beigel attended.

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said the street Beigel grew up on, Hart Place, will be renamed Scott Beigel Way.

Beigel's family said they have established a camper scholarship in Scott Beigel's name.

Scott Beigel was a camp counselor and worked at a camp in Pennsylvania for years. The scholarship will be given to an underprivileged child who wants to attend camp. So far, it has raised $75,000.

The Beigel's said they will be attending the "March for Our Lives" anti-gun violence rally next Saturday in Washington.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootinggun violencevigilteacherHuntingtonSuffolk CountyDix Hills
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Long Island street renamed in honor of hero Parkland teacher
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Thousands in NYC, nationally rally against gun violence
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News