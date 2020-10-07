Vigil held in Brooklyn for nurse struck, killed by motorcycle

Clara Kang, 31, was biking home after finishing her shift Saturday morning, when she was struck by the motorcycle travelling on Third Avenue.
Kang was rushed back to NYU Langone Hospital, but did not survive.
RELATED | Female pedestrian struck by marked police car in the Bronx, in serious condition
Elected officials, co-workers of Kang and other loved ones rallied in Sunset Park Tuesday morning.
Later in the evening, a candlelight vigil was held for Kang.
Attendees included Democratic Representative Nydia Velazquez and New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams.
Elected officials say her death is another example of the city not doing enough to protect the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.
They are calling for the city to address that have taken place on Third Avenue and find a solution that favors bicyclists and pedestrians, instead of vehicles.
TRENDING | Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
The motorcyclist was also badly hurt.
He has not been charged.
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip