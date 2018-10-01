Vigil held for teen fatally shot on Brooklyn basketball court

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the vigil for a teen shot and killed on a Brooklyn basketball court.

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A vigil is being held to remember a teenager fatally shot on a Brooklyn basketball court, and to protest the gun violence that took his life.

Police said 16-year-old Oluwadurotimi Oyebola, or Timi, was playing basketball in Brownsville with friends after school September 21 when he was suddenly shot in the head and killed.

Two shots were fired from more than 100 feet away.

Friends and family marched from his high school Monday to remember a teen who had a bright future before being killed on the playground.

"If our kids are not safe in their own playgrounds where they come out to play basketball, it's just sad that a young man dies like this and it's senseless," said community activist Michael Thomas. "So we're here to support the kids and we're here to send a message that if you feel this, imagine the pain that his family feels."

Police have identified a suspect. Officials are not releasing the suspect's identity, but they say he is in a gang in East New York. Police said the suspect may have targeted another person playing basketball, not Oyebola.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingsuspect profileBrownsvilleNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, man charged with DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Police: Shots fired near busy mall in Brooklyn
Store closing sale begins at Lord and Taylor Thursday
Mom charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
NYPD: Upstate shooting suspect arrested in NYC after robbery
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Show More
Man fatally shot after incident at Queens strip club
High school football player dies after injury during game
Car slams into doctor's office in Yonkers, driver hurt
Water park closed after NJ man dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to correct Verrazano Bridge spelling
More News