Vigil held on LI to remember boy found dead in driveway

CENTER MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) -- Hundreds came together to remember an 8-year-old with autism in Suffolk County.
A candlelight vigil was held at Kahler's Pond Park in Center Moriches.
Thomas Valva was found dead in his driveway earlier this month.
Police say NYPD officer, Michael Valva and his fiancée forced his son, Thomas to sleep in their home's garage when it was only 19 degrees outside.
The two have been charged with murder.
