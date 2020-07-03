Vigil honors 17-year-old basketball star Brandon Hendricks

Hendricks was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday night. His family says the teen was attending a birthday barbecue for a friend when he was shot and killed.
On Thursday evening, Hendricks' mother and sister were joined by local politicians and community activists to call for justice and change.
"My brother, my baby brother, he means the world to mother and I, he was our pride and joy, we catered to him," his sister said. "My family is torn right now, my friends are heartbroken, the violence has got to stop. I was just protesting for this. It's a pandemic going on."
Hendricks' mother had an emotional message for her son's killer:
"I would chop every bone in your body, I would drain every blood from your body, because you took away my life, you have no idea what you did to me," Hendricks' mother said.
Hendricks' friend held him until his last breath. His final words were to call his mother.
"He was telling me he loved me. And to call his mom," Hammad Singleton said. "Those were like his last words to me."
Police say Hendricks was an innocent bystander who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Eyewitness News spoke to the 17-year-old's uncle, Noel Ellison, on Monday. He says it was a surreal day for the family.
According to Ellison, Hendricks' mother would often say "I gotta get him out of this neighborhood."
The teen was on his way out, headed to college. He just couldn't get out in time.
"You do all you can. You force the kid to get good grades. You treat him like he's on top of the world. And he's done everything we've asked for. And his reward should not be an early death," Ellison said.
Hendricks was a star on the hardwood, but more importantly, a star off the court too.
"It's been instilled in him since childhood that he had to go to college," Ellison said. "He knew that that was the goal, it was his responsibility to study hard and get the grades to do it. He's won a couple of basketball awards for being high in his academic stuff."
Hendricks graduated from James Monroe High School last week and was described by head basketball coach Nigel Thompson as "our leader on and off the floor for the past two seasons."
There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
