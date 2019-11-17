Vigil marks 2 months since disappearance of New Jersey girl

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A vigil was held Saturday night to mark two months since a 5-year-old girl went missing in New Jersey.
Family, friends, and community members gathered to keep the search for Dulce Maria Alavez alive.
Dulce was last seen at the Bridgeton City Park on the afternoon of Sept. 16.
Dulce and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative, but her son soon ran to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister.
Police shared a sketch of a person who they want to talk to as a possible witness.
There is a $52,000 reward being offered in the case.
