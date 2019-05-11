Vigil marks first anniversary of double murder in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The family of Ana Del Valle held a vigil in Bushwick, Brooklyn; Friday evening to mark the first anniversary of her death.Del Valle, 62, was discovered by her daughter, tied up and shot three times on the evening of May 11, 2018, as the Mother's Day weekend began.Del Valle lived in the Bushwick Houses, a public Housing complex on Moore Street. Detectives also discovered Del Valle's neighbor, Basil Gray, shot and killed as well.They suspect both Gray and Del Valle had been killed by the same person that Friday morning less than two hours after Del Valle's daughter had left their apartment for work."Never did I ever think I would find my mom in our living room like that," Mireya said.In addition to friends and family, several dozen people from the community gathered to show support and celebrate Del Valle's life.Del Valle's family hopes someone will come forward with information about the killer. Police have yet to make an arrest or name a suspect."It's gotta stop," shouted Del Valle's son during the vigil, while looking up to the fifth floor where his mother lived. "It could be your mother next. She was special."Del Valle's family hopes for justice in their mom's death.They also hope what happened to their mom will spark a bigger conversation about gun violence and its impact on the community."You're not safe anywhere," said Del Valle's daughter, Mireya."My mom was in her own apartment. You go to church. You go to school. So, where are you safe now?" She asked.The NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Ana Del Valle's killer.Anyone can make an anonymous tip by calling 1800-577-TIPS.----------