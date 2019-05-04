Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving after arrest for failing a drunken driving test

EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Vince Vaughn has been convicted of reckless driving after his arrest for failing a drunken driving test last year.

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Vince Vaughn has been convicted of reckless driving after his arrest for failing a drunken driving test last year.

An attorney for the 49-year-old "Wedding Crashers" star entered a no contest plea to the misdemeanor count Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Vaughn was arrested June 10 at a sobriety checkpoint in the upscale community of Manhattan Beach.

Police say he repeatedly refused to get out of his car and then failed a field sobriety test and a blood alcohol test.

Vaughn was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program. He has been advised that if he drives drunk and kills someone he could be charged with murder.

Vaughn's attorney Blair Berk declined comment after the hearing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaduireckless driving
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 wanted for attacking, robbing teens in Prospect Park
Queens DA Richard Brown dies at 86
Man steals $1 from 13-year-old in Bronx
Police: Man gropes 10-year-old girl on MTA bus in Manhattan
Woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
1 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
No deaths after plane in Florida slides off runway, lands in river
Show More
Man arrested in violent home invasion at 'RHONJ' star's house
Pastor says woman kicked off train is victim of discrimination
Parking Problems: Man discovers Hoboken parking spaces have incorrect angles
Pedestrian fatally struck by mail truck in Brooklyn
Residents credit Eyewitness News with helping to fix raccoon problem
More TOP STORIES News