u.s. & world

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting

A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist's paintings
By The Associated Press

Senior Conservator Lesley Stevenson views Head of a Peasant Woman alongside an x ray image of the hidden Van Gogh self portrait. (Neil Hanna via AP)

LONDON -- A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist's paintings, the National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday.

The self-portrait was found on the back of Van Gogh's "Head of a Peasant Woman" when expects at the Edinburgh gallery took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition.

The work is believed to have been hidden for over a century, covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century.

Van Gogh was known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.

The portrait shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat. Experts said the subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself, and is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible, and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.

Frances Fowle, a senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said the discovery was "thrilling."

"Moments like this are incredibly rare," she said. "We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world."

The gallery said experts are evaluating how to remove the glue and cardboard without harming "Head of a Peasant Woman."

Visitors to an upcoming Impressionist exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh can see an X-Ray image of the self-portrait through a lightbox.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Stark political divides overshadow gathering of US governors
Buffalo supermarket to reopen 2 months after mass shooting
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
Trump tried to call a witness who has not been seen in Jan. 6 hearings
TOP STORIES
Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in NYC
State of emergency in NY county after storms down trees, power lines
Man found fatally shot inside pickup truck on NYC bridge
21-year-old man killed in East Village hit-and-run
Bronx father dying of rare disease denied life-saving surgery 3 times
Video of police confrontation with moped driver sparks controversy
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
Show More
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Long Island beachgoers urged to use caution after shark bite incidents
AccuWeather: Stray thunderstorm, shower
NJ Transit rail service resumes in and out of Penn Station
Trump tried to call a witness who has not been seen in Jan. 6 hearings
More TOP STORIES News