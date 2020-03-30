Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid, Dutch museum says

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A Dutch museum says that a painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen in a raid overnight.The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says "Spring Garden'' by the Dutch master was stolen in the early hours of Monday. Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled "Mirror of the Soul" with works by artists ranging from Toorop to Mondrian, in cooperation with Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.The museum houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer, with a focus on modernism such as neo-impressionism, pointillism, expressionism and cubism.