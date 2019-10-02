Vintage World War II plane crashes at Bradley Airport in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WABC) -- A World War II-era bomber plane crashed just outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut, Wednesday morning.A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont says the B-17 plane crashed Wednesday morning.A fire with thick black smoke could be seen rising from near the airport in Windsor Locks.Lamont spokesman Max Reiss says it's not clear how many people were on board or where the plane was going.The New England Air Museum is near the airport.There is an active fire and rescue operation underway, and the airport is closed.More information will be posted as it becomes available.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------