Violent 24 hours in New York City with 5 homicides in Brooklyn, Queens

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There have been five homicides in New York City in the past 24 hours, including the deaths of these two men in Coney Island. It is unusual in the safest big city.

This most recent shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The two men, 27-years-old and 38-years-old, were outside when someone ran up and began shooting.

Police saying they found the 27-year-old shot in the stomach and the 38-year-old shot in the head.

They were rushed to Coney Island Hospital where they died.

Police are still searching for the gunman, using a NYPD aviation helicopter in their search.

They are in the process of notifying the families of the men killed.

Police are still trying to determine the motive. They are trying to see if there is any connection to gang activity.

Police saying they're trying to combat gun crime and they've gone back and forth with the district attorney in Kings County.

Police saying they're trying to get guns off the streets but that offenders are getting little or no jail time, making their job to harder.

In the other shootings Tuesday, a man was shot at Sutter Avenue and Union Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. He was shot in the hip but died at the hospital at around 9 p.m.

At around 8 p.m., a 25-year-old man was fatally shot outside his Jamaica, Queens home.

Lastly, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot during a street dispute, also in Jamaica, Queens.

There are no arrests in any of these homicides, which are all under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
