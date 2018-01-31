Police in the Bronx are searching for two people who violently robbed a cab driver, and it was all caught on camera.Police say the man and woman hailed a cab in the Norwood section on Saturday and asked to be taken two miles away to the Allerton section.When they arrived, the man put a knife to the driver's throat and threatened him, while the woman took his tablet and $250 in cash from his pockets.The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, with a beard and tattoos on his legs and hands; last seen wearing a headband, a black hooded jacket and dark colored shorts.The woman is described as having blond hair, 25 to 35 years old; last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater and gray sweatpants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------