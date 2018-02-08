Violent purse snatching shows knife struggle in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --A violent attempted robbery in the lobby of a Queens apartment building was caught on camera.
The video released by police shows the attacker grabbing a woman in her Jackson Heights building and trying to steal her bag while pulling out a knife.
The two struggled over the bag, eventually stumbling out the front door where the woman was able to scream for help.
The suspect ran away empty handed.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts