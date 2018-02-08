PURSE SNATCHING

Violent purse snatching shows knife struggle in Queens

Surveillance video shows the violent struggle.

Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
A violent attempted robbery in the lobby of a Queens apartment building was caught on camera.

The video released by police shows the attacker grabbing a woman in her Jackson Heights building and trying to steal her bag while pulling out a knife.

The two struggled over the bag, eventually stumbling out the front door where the woman was able to scream for help.

The suspect ran away empty handed.

