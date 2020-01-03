Which is the best? Debate over perfect subway seat takes over internet

All my New Yorkers, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/PeAQ7UEdC9 — gabe 🦦 (@gplatinum_) January 1, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a tough call that New Yorkers make daily on their subway commute: choosing a seat on the subway.One man from the Bronx tweeted out a photo on New Year's Eve asking straphangers which seat they would choose -- but he never imagined how much traction his simple question would get.This viral debate was kicked off by 20-year-old Gabe Bautista while he was on the D train."At first, maybe for the like the first 12 hours, I didn't get any buzz or any feedback at all, I have like 40 followers on Twitter," he said.But now, 4 million people have seen his tweet. It's not what he expected at all."It just goes to show how big and how small, everyone in NYC can relate to each other," Bautisa said. "So, I know some people said for seat 1, which is closest to the door, that they wouldn't sit there because they call it the snatch and go, because anyone could take your phone and run out the door."Be aware of the snatch and go -- how much more New York can you get than that?This age-old question has even prompted local leaders to weigh in.NYC Transit President Andy Byford said it's like asking a parent to choose a favorite child."I don't usually use seats when I ride because they are for customers," Byford said in a statement. "As for choosing the best, that's like asking a parent to pick a favorite child. Each one is special in its own way. I just love that people are kicking off the 2020s talking about subway seating."City Council President Corey Johnson and head of the Transportation Committee Ydanis Rodriguez both said they like them all.And former mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg tweeted that he always stands.Which seat is your go-to?----------