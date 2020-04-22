Arts & Entertainment

Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform for All Together Now streaming show Saturday

LOS ANGELES -- This Saturday, a virtual concert featuring Carole King, Smokey Robinson and many more, will be streaming to the public to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus emergency.

The event, All Together Now, will benefit the L.A. City Coronavirus Relief Fund, which helps support families and small businesses, relieve healthcare workers, provide critical medical resources, provide services to the unhoused, and fund research for COVID-19.

Previously announced stars who will participate in the event include Joe Bonamassa, Malcolm McDowell, Richie Sambora, Tim Allen, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Micky Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Melissa Manchester and Denny Laine.

Grammy winners Alan Parsons and David Pack of Ambrosia are expected to perform a first-ever digital duet.

You can watch the show streaming here starting at 2pm Saturday and on our streaming apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.. You can also watch it on http://www.alerttheglobe.com/, where you'll also be able to donate directly to the relief fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesconcertcoronavirusfree concertcommunitynonprofit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
Mike Bloomberg to help develop testing, tracing program
'We're not home yet, but we're in a better place,' Cuomo says
Mayor de Blasio talks 'contact tracing,' 4th of July
NY cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Toms River cleans up after apparent tornado during Tuesday storms
NYC's Fourth of July show will go on, de Blasio says
Show More
Loved ones seek information about nursing home patients
CDC director warns second wave could be worse
Celebrate Earth Day with a virtual stream
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
NYPD applauds doctors, nurses traveling home after helping in NYC
More TOP STORIES News