Bicyclist fatally struck by MTA bus on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist was fatally struck by an MTA bus on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and East 59th Street, where the MTA says the woman made contact with the right rear of a BxM10 bus.

Authorities say arriving officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus remained at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

