Visiting Arena League Football team robbed during New York Streets game

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- An Arena League Football team was robbed at some point during a game in New York Sunday night.The Carolina Cobras were visiting the New York Streets in a game at the Westchester County Center.Police say members of the Cobras reported at halftime that an unidentified suspect entered their locker room and stole a ring and about $3,000 in cash from multiple lockers.The game did not continue after the incident, but it is unclear why.The investigation is ongoing.----------