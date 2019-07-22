Visiting Arena League Football team robbed during New York Streets game

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- An Arena League Football team was robbed at some point during a game in New York Sunday night.
The Carolina Cobras were visiting the New York Streets in a game at the Westchester County Center.
Police say members of the Cobras reported at halftime that an unidentified suspect entered their locker room and stole a ring and about $3,000 in cash from multiple lockers.
The game did not continue after the incident, but it is unclear why.
The investigation is ongoing.
