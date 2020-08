Coronavirus News: MTV VMAS set for one-of-a-kind awards show in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos 7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTV Video Music Awards will be held at several outdoor locations around New York City Sunday night.While the show was originally supposed to be at the Barclays Center , that has been put off until 2021.This year, there were some questions about whether or not there would be a live audience.Producers had to scrap that plan, instead, deciding performances will be held in undisclosed locations around the city with little or no audience.Artists to perform include Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and more.Lady Gaga has been nominated for nine awards.The awards show will be hosted by "Hustlers" and ABC talk show host Keke Palmer.The event, which starts at 8 p.m., will pay tribute to frontline medical workers, "who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances," according to MTV.