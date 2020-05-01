Coronavirus News: FEMA volunteer paramedic deployed to New York City dies of coronavirus

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A volunteer paramedic from Colorado, who volunteered for assignment at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, has died of coronavirus.Paul Cary, 66, was part of Ambulnz's State of New York COVID Response team, the department said Friday, and is the first line of duty death of a FEMA deployed volunteer responder to COVID-19 in NYC.Ambulnz said Cary was best defined by his kindness and service to others during his time with the team, as well as when he was a firefighter/paramedic for more than 30 years with the Aurora, Colorado Fire Department."Paul made the ultimate sacrifice for his country and will forever be remembered as extremely dependable and completely devoted to his work," the release said. "The Ambulnz family is devastated by the loss of Colorado Paramedic, Paul Cary. "He is survived by his two sons and four grandchildren.Mayor Bill de Blasio also gave a touching tribute to Cary during his daily COVID-19 press conference on Friday."We have lost someone who came to our aid, to our defense and there's something particularly painful when someone does the right thing; a fellow American comes from across the country to try and help the people in New York City and while working to save lives here, gives his own life," de Blasio said. "It's very painful, it's heroic. It's something we honor, but it's very, very painful that we've lost this good man. Paramedic Paul Cary from Aurora, Colorado, part of the FEMA relief effort has died of the coronavirus. For three decades he served the people of Aurora and then came very bravely to serve us - he did not have to do it - he made the choice to come here to save lives."