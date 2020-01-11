STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A group of volunteers on Staten Island will search for missing 25-year-old woman Stephanie Parze from New Jersey on Saturday.
Stephanie Parze, 25, was last seen Oct. 30 after she dropped her family off at their house the night she disappeared and then headed to her place, not far away.
John Ozbilgen, 29, was the on-again, off-again boyfriend was considered a person of interest. Police had evidence that Ozbilgen had contact with Parze the night she disappeared in a Staten Island park.
He was held for 11 days before a judge released him granting bail.
In November, Ozbilgen's body was found in his house on Kings Mountain Road in Freehold.
The medical examiner determined the cause and manner of death to be suicide by hanging.
"She gave me three kisses goodbye, and I just told her to call me or text me when she gets home, and I never heard from her," said Sharlene Parze. "And all the text messages and calls I tried to reach out to her, there was never any response which was not like her. "Whoever has her, please let her go. Please, we want our baby back."
Parze is described as petite in size, standing 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 115 pounds.
The Parze family immediately placed missing person posters around town and have never given up hope that their daughter will be found.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Volunteer search underway for New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More