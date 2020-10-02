Local organization urging voters to register: The deadline is October 9th in NYC!

NEW YORK -- The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Presidential election is October 9th.
The organization F.Y. Eye says new voter registrations in New York City are down by 49 percent in 2020 compared to 2016, and that more than 500,000 people living in NYC between the ages of 18 and 29 are eligible to vote but remain unregistered.
New York City's youngest voters are the most impacted by this registration decline. There are 90,730 city residents turning 18 in 2020.
It takes about five minutes to register to vote. If you or someone in your family has not already registerd, you can do so now by clicking nycvotes.turbovote.org
