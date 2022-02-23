Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights

Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights

It is getting harder to vote.

Nearly 40 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the landmark legislation prohibiting discrimination that blocked Black voters from the ballot box, states are increasingly passing restrictive voting laws that, in some instances, disproportionately affect people of color.

This Black History Month, the ABC Owned Television Stations honor the leaders and everyday people who fought for the power to vote during the civil rights movement by looking at those who are still working to keep access to the ballot box fair and equitable. The new frontier of voting rights includes efforts ranging from restoring rights for the formerly incarcerated to guaranteeing voting rights for non-U.S. citizens.

Here's an overview of our coverage:

