Paterson holding send-off for 'American Idol' contestant, Wé McDonald

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Paterson is holding a big send-off for singer Wé McDonald.

The Paterson native has advanced to the next round of "American Idol."

McDonald impressed the judges with her singing voice, which is very different from her speaking voice.

The clip of her performance has racked up more than 1 million views on Instagram.

She currently lives in Harlem.

The ceremony in Paterson is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday.

