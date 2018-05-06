Waffle House shooting victim DeEbony Groves' mother accepts daughter's diploma at Belmont University graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirl Baker accepted her daughter's diploma during Belmont University's graduation ceremony on May 5. (WSMV-TV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Just weeks after DeEbony Groves was killed in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House, her grieving mother accepted Groves' college diploma.

Shirl Baker, Groves' mother, walked the stage at Belmont University's May 5 commencement ceremony to applause and a standing ovation. Groves' brother Di'Angelo also graduated during the same ceremony, WSMV-TV reported.

Before her death, the 21-year-old senior was studying social work. Belmont's alumni association has since established a social work scholarship in Groves' name.

Groves and three other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant in the early morning hours of April 22. Travis Reinking, 29, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. He is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencefatal shootingu.s. & worldwaffle housegraduationcollegeeducationTennessee
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News