Waiting to kill; New video of suspect in stabbing of Queens father

It happened in Queens as the man returned from dropping off his daughter.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
There are new details on a murder investigation in Queens.

Police released new video of the suspect waiting outside Mario Cesar's home, before stabbing the 58-year-old to death.
It happened back in June, as Cesar was returning from dropping his young daughter off at school.

Police arrived and found the victim, identified as Mario Cesar, laying on his right side in the driveway of his home.

He reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, neck and body. EMTs rushed him to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect also cut the cords on a surveillance camera at a neighbor's home the day before the murder.

"You can see somebody cut it with a sharp knife," said Akin Williams, who owns the house next door and owns the camera that would captured it all, had someone not cut the cord.

Her grief was so profound, Marie Cesar could barely breathe, let alone talk, about the man she married, the father of her 4-year-old daughter Annabelle.

"He is a great father, a good man, a good husband, he was very nice," she said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

